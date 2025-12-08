VIP PODCAST 12/8 – Radican Worldwide: In-depth review of ROH Final Battle including McGuinness-Moriarty, Mone-Red Velvet, Survival of the Fittest, Athena vs. Persephone, more (26 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Sean Radican is back flying solo with another blockbuster edition of Radican Worldwide reviewing the Dec. 5 ROH Final Battle PPV. Radican goes through the card from start to finish, giving his analysis of each match. He talks about some of the issues with the card including the length of the show and the booking. He also talks about the lack of upward movement from the ROH roster to the AEW roster and why that makes some of the bigger matches and moments on this card feel less exciting than they should. Download this show now!
