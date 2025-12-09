30 YRS AGO – Keller’s WWE Raw Report (11/27/1995): Brother Love interviews Bret Hart, Triple H feuds with Henry Godwinn, Godwinn shoown at his hog ranch, Michaels medical update

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

KELLER’S WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW REPORT

NOVEMBER 27, 1995

NOVEMBER 27, 1995

ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED IN THE PRO WRESTLING TORCH NEWSLETTER ( ISSUE #363 )

-The program opened with footage of last week’s angle with Shawn Michaels. After reviewing the incident, McMahon said: “The possibility of serious injury is a reality for anyone who steps into the squared circle. The fear of that moment is something every superstar tries to put in the back of his mind. Last Monday was a stark reminder of what can really happen…

-McMahon and Jerry Lawler introduced the program. McMahon said they’d update the Michaels situation throughout the program. When Lawler said Brother Love would be interviewing Bret Hart, McMahon acted sort of surprised…

(1) Ahmed Johnson beat Rad Radford. They showed Bob Backlund in the crowd campaigning…

-Lawler interviewed Johnson at ringside. As Lawler insulted Ahmed (supposedly repeating what Dean Douglas had told him), Douglas confronted Johnson and told him the path to stardom in the WWF is in his classroom (pointing to the ring). Johnson challenged Douglas, but Douglas was held back by officials. McMahon acknowledged Douglas’s loss to Savio Vega the previous Friday and took some shots at Douglas during the interview…

-A pre-packaged update aired on Shawn Michaels’s condition, recapping his medical problems beginning with the out of ring incident in Syracuse. McMahon said only Michaels’s friends knew he was suffering from depressing, dizziness, and even blackouts. It was post-concussion syndrome, but he said he is pleased to announce Michaels does plan to return to the ring eventually…

(2) Aja Kong & Komoko Watanabe beat Alundra Blayze & Kyoko Inoue. Kong kicked Watanabe with a series of hard roundkicks in the back as McMahon reminisced about Aja’s grandfather, King. At 7:16 Kong missed a splash when Blayze moved. Inoue then set up Kong for a powerbomb, but Kong turned it around into a back suplex for the pin at 8:06…

-Highlights of Diesel’s Raw interview from last week aired…

-Brother Love interviewed Bret Hart. Brother Love did all the talking and brought up that Undertaker is coming after Bret. Love asked Bret questions and pulled the mic away before he could answer the question. Bret tolerated Love until Love began talking about Bret making his mother cry. Then Bret grabbed the mic and said what Diesel did at the end of the match was cheap, but “you’re always been cheap.” Bret then said he would cross the Undertaker Bridge when he came to it. Bret old Love to shut up about his mother. A good interview from Bret. Backlund then attacked Bret with the crossface chickenwing…

-A clip aired of Henry Godwinn on his hog ranch promising Hunter Hearst Helmsley that he would meet the hogs face to face at In Your House…

(3) Hunter beat John Crystal. A clip aired from Saturday night at Madison Square Garden of Howard Finkle getting slopped… A promo aired with Jim Cornette and Owen Hart. Cornette said Owen had an open conmtract at In Your House to fight anyone. Owen said his opponent would end up like Shawn Michaels…

(4) Undertaker (w/Paul Bearer) defeated Mo. Kama was scheduled to wrestle but he came to the ring on crutches, so Mo took his place. Undertaker’s intro music has been remixed. After chokeslamming and pinning Mo, the angle aired with Yokozuna and Mabel stealing back the golden chain made of Undertaker’s melted urn…

-McMahon and Lawler closed the show with a plug for Ramon vs. Douglas and Jannetty vs. Sid next week…