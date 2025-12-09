30 YRS AGO – Keller’s WWE Raw Report (12/4/1995): Bob Backlund goes bonkers in middle of promo, doctor says Shawn Michaels condition is life-threatening, Razor Ramon vs. Dean Douglas for IC Title

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

KELLER’S WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW REPORT

DECEMBER 4, 1995

DECEMBER 4, 1995

ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED IN THE PRO WRESTLING TORCH NEWSLETTER ( ISSUE #364 )

-The show opened with a tease of the interview with Shawn Michaels’s “doctor”…

(1) British Bulldog pinned Bob Holly. There are an increasing number of references to occurrences at house shows. Lawler mentioned that Bret Hart has never defeated Bulldog, chiming in how its similar to the Dallas Cowboys losing to the Washington Redskins all the time, and made reference to Bulldog beating Bret at the Meadowlands recently. Vince McMahon and Lawler talked about how the Bret-Bulldog match is once again causing a family rift…

-After showing highlights of Bob Backlund attacking Bret Hart last week and Jim Ross over the weekend, Lawler interviewed Backlund in the crowd. Backlund freaked out when Lawler told him his match against Bret won’t be for the WWF Title. Backlund kept yapping, so they cut to a commercial. When they returned from the break, they showed Backlund running through the crowd looking for the person who cut him off…

(2) Fatu beat Brooklyn Brawler…

-As Dok Hendrix was hosting Slam Jam, they cut back to the arena where Backlund found the soundman who cut him off and applied the crossface chicken wing. They went back to Dok and announced that Diesel would wrestle Owen Hart at IYH5…

(3) Razor Ramon beat Dean Douglas to retain the Intercontinental Title. They showed a close-up of Ramon’s left boot with a piece of tape with “Shawn” written on it. Douglas began favoring his back during the match. Ramon scored the win after a Razor’s Edge…

-Brother Love interviewed Mabel during which Mo delivered a new casket for Mabel to put Undertaker in…

(4) Sid beat Marty Jannetty. Before the match began they showed Ramon giving Jannetty a pep talk in the locker room. Jannetty told Ramon to keep an eye on 1-2-3 Kid. When 1-2-3 Kid attacked Jannetty from behind, Ramon then ran to the ring to make the save leading to the DQ. Ramon chased Kid into the crowd as Sid set up Jannetty for a powerbomb. Ted DiBiase then stuffed a Canadian $100 bill in Jannetty’s mouth. Sid looked into the camera and laughed, saying, “I’m sorry, I didn’t want to do that”…

-The heavily hyped segment with Dr. Jeffrey Unger aired. He said when he saw Raw as it happened at home with his wife, he was terrified for him. He said some victims of head trauma don’t recover for years, if ever. He said Michaels will be out of action a long time. Todd Pettengill narrated the segment as they showed highlights of Michaels’s resiliency. The doctor said, “Technically Shawn does have brain damage… and any more blows to the head could be life-threatening…

-It may not be safe for him to go back to wrestling at all.” McMahon then narrated a video tribute to WWF superstars. McMahon said Michaels wants to return to the ring, but unfortunately there is a question of whether he ever will…