30 YRS AGO – Keller’s WWE Raw Report (12/11/1995): Diesel stops Owen Hart & Yokozuna’s post-match attack, Michaels pushes back on retirement talk, Diana Smith endorses Bulldog joining Cornette

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following report originally published 30 years ago this week in the Pro Wrestling Torch Newsletter paper copy…



KELLER’S WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW REPORT

DECEMBER 11, 1995

ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED IN THE PRO WRESTLING TORCH NEWSLETTER ( ISSUE #365 )

-The show opened with the usual first-class production preview of Bret Hart vs. Bob Backlund…

(1) Owen Hart & Yokozuna (mgd. by Jim Cornette) won a squash. When they continued to beat on the heels, Diesel made the save…

(2) Aja Kong beat Chaparita Asari. Asari had a bloody nose after the match. McMahon and Lawler talked mainly about the Shawn Michaels situation during the match…

-Todd Pettengill interviewed Michaels at home. Michaels said he has no more lingering effects from the concussion and is ready to return, but doctors disagree. Pettengill then brought up the possibility of having to retire, to which Michaels was strongly offended and cut off the interview…

(3) Ahmed Johnson won a squash. A soundbite aired with Dean Douglas telling Ahmed to spend time with his family while he can. Lawler interviewed Ahmed at ringside…

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of “PWTorch ’90s Pastcast” with Patrick Moynahan and Alex McDonald, part of the PWTorch Dailycast line-up: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “wade keller” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

-A plug aired for the WWF’s Raw Bowl New Year’s Eve marathon special hosted by Freddie Blassie…

-McMahon interviewed 1-2-3 Kid & Sid & Ted DiBiase in mid-ring. They claimed they would beat The Smoking Gunns for the tag belts…

-They plugged Yokozuna vs. Razor Ramon as next week’s Raw main event…

(4) Bret Hart beat Bob Backlund via DQ when Bulldog interfered.

-Lawler interviewed Diana Smith, Bret’s sister and Davey Boy Smith’s wife, regarding IYH. Diana said she supports Davey’s change of style and gives Jim Cornette credit for being the only one who could get him a title shot. Lawler played up the family angle of the Bret-Davey match. Several suits ran to the ring to fend off Bulldog and pry Backlund’s crossface chicken wing off of Bret…