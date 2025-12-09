John Cena says it doesn’t matter what WWE’s plans were for him working with The Rock and Travis Scott

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

John Cena believes that nobody cares and it doesn’t matter what the plans were for him in regards to working with The Rock and Travis Scott at WWE WrestleMania this year during the early stages of his retirement tour.

“Who cares? It doesn’t matter,” Cena said on the Dec. 9, 2025 edition of Insight with Chris Van Vliet. “We can talk about what could have been until the cows come home and I think that’s what’s great about the people who are left standing. Certainly me and Cody. What’s the change? this? Alright, let’s go. I don’t dwell for one second on what could have been, because what could have been is Brock doesn’t leave for the NFL and there’s no John Cena.”

Cena said he didn’t care when asked if a match with The Rock had been talked about by Van Vliet. “First of all, I’m always the last to know, said Cena. “It doesn’t trickle down to me. If you watch Unreal, that process is genuine. I talked to Rock and then the last guy I gotta call is John. I’m usually the last guy they call because I’m the easiest. ‘Yeah, let’s do it. No problem. I’m in.’

“So, I don’t sweat the small stuff. ‘Yo, we don’t have those guys anymore?.’ Cool, what do you want to do? We would like to do this. We need you to start being more competitive. We want to put you in these matches. We were going to build to this. That’s over. I didn’t even get that. Okay, fine, great. What are we doing now? That’s what’s tough. I think it’s great to talk about. It gives good argument, gives good perspective of like how do they book this stuff?”

Cena then discussed several examples of things happening outside of the box in WWE in comparison to a hypothetical match between him and The Rock at WrestleMania this year. “A lot of that stuff’s beyond control of even the people who own the sandbox,” said Cena. “If I decide to walk, I have contractual obligations, but they know I’m not gonna be there on the 13th.

“If I decide that, they’ll figure it out. I saw Austin get fired, you know what I’m saying? I saw Brock leave. I saw Dwayne take his break and I don’t sweat any of those guys for what they did. Austin was worn out, Brock was probably going to assault somebody in an airport, and Dwayne had such great opportunities.

“I don’t fault people for being like, I can’t do this right now. McAfee being burned out behind the booth. The guy has got so many opportunities, dude, you got to just focus on what you can do. I don’t sweat them for that, but s— changes. Open opportunity for Wade Barrett and I love listening to that guy on TV. Not that I didn’t like Pat, but I really like listening to Stu Bennett, so I don’t really sweat it, but could there have been? That’s why I don’t choose my opponents.”

John Cena won the Elimination Chamber match earlier this year to earn a match against WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania. After the match, Cena turned heel and gave The Rock his soul and also aligned with Travis Scott. The Rock said in an interview on the Pat McAfee show that he told Cena and Rhodes after the segment that he decided the work of The Final Boss was done after that segment and wanted the spotlight to be on Rhodes and Cena during the build to WrestleMania.

Cena beat Rhodes with the help of Travis Scott at WrestleMania and stayed heel until the Smackdown before SummerSlam in August when he turned face ahead of his rematch against Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Cena dropped the title to Rhodes and has been a babyface since that match on his retirement tour. Cena is set to face Gunther on Dec. 13 on Saturday Night’s Main Event on Peacock in what has been announced as final WWE match.

