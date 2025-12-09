NXT TV RESULTS (12/9): Wells’s live report including Blake Monroe’s open challenge, Kelani Jordan vs. Jordynne Grace, Shiloh Hill debuts, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT TV RESULTS

DECEMBER 9, 2025

WINTER PARK, FLA. AT THE CAPITOL WRESTLING CENTER

LIVE ON CW NETWORK

REPORT BY KELLY WELLS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

NXT Commentators: Vic Joseph, Corey Graves

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Backstage Correspondent(s): Sarah Schreiber

-The show opened with a series of spots from Deadline. They played around with the order of matches, starting with Page-Iguana then Dame-Paxley, Women’s ISC, Femi-Saints, and the Men’s ISC leading to the return of Tony D’Angelo. The recap was quite long at about six minutes.

-New NXT Champion Oba Femi made his entrance, and Vic ran down the short list of men that have been NXT Champion twice. Femi said true power doesn’t bend or break or beg; it stands still and watches the world revolve around it. He said he was true power. Femi said let’s be real; NXT wasn’t the same without the ruler on top. He said the title belongs on his shoulder. He said he’s done with Ricky Saints, and he transitioned to his upcoming match with Cody Rhodes. He said Rhodes won’t see potential or the future; he’ll see the now. He’ll see the ruler in all his glory: Oba Femi. He said it was time to talk about the end of the show, ostensibly meaning Tony D’Angelo, but Ricky Saints saved us from Tony for just a bit longer.

Saints congratulated Femi and said his bag was lighter because Femi did what he said he was going to do. He said Femi was the better man at Deadline. He said he sees Femi with the championship and he feels like it’s over, but then he remembered who the hell he is, and said he isn’t going to bow down. He said he’s steering the universe back on course, and it’s 1-1 between them, so he’s demanding his shot at the championship.

Je’Von Evans hit the ring to his music. He said he didn’t mean to interrupt, but he’s been watching Deadline over and over, and the Young O.G. survived the Iron Survivor Challenge. He said he earned his opportunity at New Year’s Evil. But then it makes him wonder – why would he wait until January to have a match? He said he’s locked in and nobody’s going to dictate his moment. He asked for the championship match…tonight. The crowd popped.

Saints asked him what the rush is. He said if he wins the title, that’s better than whatever Evans-Femi would be. Evans said he isn’t the future, he’s the right now. He said he doesn’t mean to be cocky, but ain’t nobody touching him at the age of 21. He reiterated his challenge to Femi. Saints got excited and said okay, he’s on board. Femi said no beltless guys are going to dictate his moves. Evans said he was afraid. Femi said he’s never been afraid of him, and he’s always beaten him. He said game on. Vic begged for Ava to sign off on this match because none of us want to wait for New Year’s Evil.

-In a promoted segment, Kelani Jordan’s heel turn and the budding feud with Jordynne Grace was outlined. The first commercial of the show hit at 18 past the hour, which is ten minutes later than usual. [c]

-Hype for Cena’s upcoming match with Gunther.

-Tatum Paxley sat alone in the dark, in a “room” with pallets set up like walls with photos of Izzi Dame on them. She said she has nothing left to lose – but Izzi does. She held up dolls of the men in the Culling. She said one by one, they’ll go, and it’ll just the two of them…alone, together.

(1) JORDYNNE GRACE vs. KELANI JORDAN

The battle got going on the floor during Grace’s entrance. They got to the ring and the ref called for the bell. Thesz press by Grace. Body slam by Grace. Jordan reversed a second slam but ran the ropes and got caught with a Michinoku Driver for two. Jordan reversed another slam but got thrown down into a turnbuckle and hit in the back of the neck with double knees. Grace soared in with a back elbow. Grace Under Pressure missed. Jordan hit a dropkick to take control.

Jordan slowed down and worked the left leg with kicks and elbow drops. Jordan draped Grace on the apron but both of them ended up there in a chop battle. Grace tried to hit a German suplex to the floor, but Jordan held on. Jordan wanted a Russian leg sweep or Spanish Fly to the floor, but Grace thwarted that. After a series of reversals, Jordan drove Grace’s shin into the apron and the match went to commercial. [c]