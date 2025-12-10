AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (12/10): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Wednesday, December 10, 2025

Where: College Park, Ga. at Gateway Center Arena

How To Watch: Live on TBS and on Max streaming service

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 2,829 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 2,871. The arena has a capacity of 5,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

Samoa Joe vs. Eddie Kingston – AEW World Championship match

Babes of Wrath (Harley Cameron & Willow Nightingale) vs. Timeless Love Bombs (Toni Storm & Mina Shirakawa) -AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship Tournament Final match

Swerve Strickland & “Hangman” Adam Page vs. Powerhouse Hobbs & Katsuyori Shibata – Tornado Tag match

Kazuchika Okada vs. “Jungle” Jack Perry – Continental Classic Gold League match

Kyle Fletcher vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey – Continental Classic Gold League match

