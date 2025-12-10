FREE PODCAST 12/10 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review Action Wrestling Bangers Only 6 including Bosby vs. Bengston, Clancy vs. Alanis, Good Hand vs. Bomaye South, more (79 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland cover Action Wrestling’s Bangers Only 6, one of the top-to-bottom best shows of the year, featuring an epic main event with Action Champ Tim Bosby defending his title against long-time challenger Darian Bengston, IWTV Champ Ryan Clancy clashes with Adrian Alanis, we get the tag team we never knew we needed in Krule and Cody Fluffman, the Good Hand vs. Alex Kane feud rages forward, we discuss the future of BRG, and much more. For VIP listeners, we look at the top feuds in a couple of promotions and where we worry they are going astray – from GCW, new champ Atticus Cogar goes one-on-one with former champ Effy, and in ETU, top heel group The Expected battle Team ETU in an elimination match with control of the company on the line.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com