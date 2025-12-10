FREE PODCAST 12/10 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Fann evaluate the champions at the end of 2020 and their likely successors, plus other topics (125 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (12-8-2020), PWTorch editor Wade Keller presented a special Top Guy Tuesday edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host PWTorch’s Rich Fann. They review in depth the top World Championship reigns on WWE Raw, WWE Smackdown, AEW Dynamite, and New Japan with a lengthy focus on Drew McIntyre, Roman Reigns, Kenny Omega, and Tetsuya Naito including a discussion on their strengths and weaknesses that could determine whether they hold the titles well into 2021, and if they didn’t, who were the top options to take the titles from them.

Then, in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they discussed NXT, MLW, Impact, and ROH.

