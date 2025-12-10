VIP PODCAST 12/10 – Everything with Rich & Wade: John Cena’s most revealing and controversial comments on his media tour, mystery masked man, Netflix-WBD, Okada’s comments (54 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

John Cena’s media tour and what can be extrapolated from some of the key comments he made. Is he in constant “public image” mode or are their windows into who he is, and is that a good thing?

Comparing John Cena to Roman Reigns to Cody Rhodes and how each handled a similar presentation on TV and how each have been received by pockets of fans

The Gunther vs. John Cena retirement match and various possibilities

The latest on the mystery masked man, including Austin Theory theories

More on the Netflix-Warner Media deal and what AEW ought to be rooting for happening

Tony Khan’s comments on ROH’s potential TV deal

Kazuchika Okada’s media comments and what it seems to reveal about him

