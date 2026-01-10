News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 1/9 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Dehnel & Kanner discuss Jim Ross’s return, Adrande’s re-redebut, MJF-Bandido hype, Tanahashi’s retirement, more (130 min.)

January 10, 2026

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of All Elite Conversation Club, PWTorch contributors Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner cover these topics:

  • (00:00) Introductions
  • (01:41) Jim Ross makes return to AEW commentary
  • (07:00) Young Bucks cleared for 2026;
  • (09:50) Andrade return
  • (16:40) Young Bucks come full circle
  • (22:30) Mercedes get humiliated
  • (32:07) Moxley/Benjamin Continental title eliminator
  • (36:40) MJF-Bandido build
  • (45:07) Marina/Toni match awkward styles mixing
  • (49:43) Darby sets up Pac match at Maximum Carnage
  • (52:04) Lights Out main event
  • (58:32) Hook’s ceiling and upside concerns
  • (01:01:44) Tanahashi retirement ceremony
  • (01:31:56) Emails and Trivia
  • (01:57:24) Bullet Club dissolves after 13 years

Send your thoughts and questions to allelitecc@gmail.com

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

https://www.patreon.com/pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

https://www.youtube.com/pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

https://bsky.app/profile/pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com

THANK YOU FOR VISITING

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2025