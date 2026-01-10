FREE PODCAST 1/9 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Dehnel & Kanner discuss Jim Ross’s return, Adrande’s re-redebut, MJF-Bandido hype, Tanahashi’s retirement, more (130 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

(00:00) Introductions

(01:41) Jim Ross makes return to AEW commentary

(07:00) Young Bucks cleared for 2026;

(09:50) Andrade return

(16:40) Young Bucks come full circle

(22:30) Mercedes get humiliated

(32:07) Moxley/Benjamin Continental title eliminator

(36:40) MJF-Bandido build

(45:07) Marina/Toni match awkward styles mixing

(49:43) Darby sets up Pac match at Maximum Carnage

(52:04) Lights Out main event

(58:32) Hook’s ceiling and upside concerns

(01:01:44) Tanahashi retirement ceremony

(01:31:56) Emails and Trivia

(01:57:24) Bullet Club dissolves after 13 years

