FREE PODCAST 1/9 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Dehnel & Kanner discuss Jim Ross’s return, Adrande’s re-redebut, MJF-Bandido hype, Tanahashi’s retirement, more (130 min.)

- (00:00) Introductions
- (01:41) Jim Ross makes return to AEW commentary
- (07:00) Young Bucks cleared for 2026;
- (09:50) Andrade return
- (16:40) Young Bucks come full circle
- (22:30) Mercedes get humiliated
- (32:07) Moxley/Benjamin Continental title eliminator
- (36:40) MJF-Bandido build
- (45:07) Marina/Toni match awkward styles mixing
- (49:43) Darby sets up Pac match at Maximum Carnage
- (52:04) Lights Out main event
- (58:32) Hook’s ceiling and upside concerns
- (01:01:44) Tanahashi retirement ceremony
- (01:31:56) Emails and Trivia
- (01:57:24) Bullet Club dissolves after 13 years
