VIP 2005 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #895 (January 14, 2006): Caldwell’s 2005 Review, Edge-Lita Sex Segment, McNeill looks at potential WrestleMania big names, Keller on WrestleMania speculation, TV reports

SUMMARY of #895 cover-dated January 14, 2006: This issue includes a Cover Story on the two surprise title changes in WWE this week and analysis of where they might go from here… WWE Newswire goes behind the scenes to circumstances that affect how Edge and Lita approached the skit on Monday, lots of backstage info on Juventud Guererra being fired, and tons more insider info… In our ongoing 2005 Year-in-Review series of articles, James Caldwell takes an in-depth analytical look at TNA’s year… Pat McNeill looks at potential big names to make WrestleMania big time… Bruce Mitchell breaks down one segment on TNA Impact last weekend and why it didn’t work as well as previous angles it was emulating… Wade Keller’s End Notes presents a dark horse feel-good scenario for WrestleMania’s final scene, plus the story of the man who called the Edge title change ahead of time… In-depth coverage of the WWE New Year’s Revolution PPV including Keller’s match report and star ratings, full Torch staff Roundtable Reviews and scores, and Reader Reax with scores… Plus TNA Newswire, reports on Raw, Smackdown, Ohio Valley, and TNA Impact, Backtracks including Ric Flair regaining the WCW Title and WWF backstage locker room controveries, and more…

