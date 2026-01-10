FREE PODCAST 1/9 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Lansdell & Machado: Drew beats Cody, should Cody get belt back and turn heel, plus full show analysis with callers, chat (120 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Chris Lansdell and Javier Machado to review WWE Smackdown including a lot of conversation about Drew McIntyre beating Cody Rhodes after surprising interference from Jacob Fatu. Also, should WWE go back to Cody as a lead babyface champion, have him turn heel, or otherwise? What about Sami Zayn’s trajectory? Plus thoughts on the rest of the show with live caller and chat interaction throughout.

