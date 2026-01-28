News Ticker

AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (1/28): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

January 28, 2026

When: WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 28, 2026

Where: CEDAR PARK, TEX. AT H-E-B CENTER

How To Watch: Live on TBS and on Max streaming service

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 2,799 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 2,995. The arena has a capacity of 8,700 spectators when configured for concerts.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

  • Kris Statlander vs. Thekla – AEW Women’s World Championship match
  • FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood) vs. David & Doyle – AEW World Tag Team Championship match
  • Swerve Strickland vs. Andrade El Idolo
  • Jon Moxley vs. Ace Austin – AEW Continental Championship Eliminator match
  • Kenny Omega vs. Rocky Romero
  • Mark Briscoe vs. El Clon – TNT Championship match
  • MJF to appear

