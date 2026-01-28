AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (1/28): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 28, 2026

Where: CEDAR PARK, TEX. AT H-E-B CENTER

How To Watch: Live on TBS and on Max streaming service

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 2,799 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 2,995. The arena has a capacity of 8,700 spectators when configured for concerts.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

Kris Statlander vs. Thekla – AEW Women’s World Championship match

FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood) vs. David & Doyle – AEW World Tag Team Championship match

Swerve Strickland vs. Andrade El Idolo

Jon Moxley vs. Ace Austin – AEW Continental Championship Eliminator match

Kenny Omega vs. Rocky Romero

Mark Briscoe vs. El Clon – TNT Championship match

MJF to appear

Visit this website during Dynamite for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis. Wade has covered professional wrestling for decades and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellent in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015.

LAST WEEK’S RESULTS: AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (1/21): Adams’ rundown of full episode with analysis of Joe vs. Speedball, Strickland vs. Knight, Omega vs. Alexander, Don Callis Family vs. Death Riders

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Powell’s AEW Dynamite Hit List: Thoughts on potential future stars facing current top wrestlers, how outside interference ruined one match