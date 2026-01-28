AEW’S TOP PROMOS OF THE WEEK: Why Samoa Joe, MJF, Brody King, Thekla, and Kenny Omega made the list this week

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

MJF and Brody King – Dynamite 1/21/26

Another strong week from MJF. You can tell he learned from his mistakes during the second half of his first AEW World Title run and he’s really making sure he’s putting the emphasis on how important and special the AEW World Title is.

Before I talk about the actual promo, I need to address the footwear that was in this promo. First off, Tony Schiavone needs to lose the sneakers with the suit look. He looks ridiculous. Secondly, I don’t care how much they cost or if it goes with his gimmick or not. Those Burberry loafers that MJF wore this week were the ugliest shoes I think I’ve ever seen. Burn them, MJF.

I really loved MJF just talking his shit in this promo. I don’t mind the World Champion just telling you why he’s the best and what makes him the best and rubbing it in everyone’s face. There is a local wrestler around me who used to wrestle around the New England area called Jimmy Preston “The One Man Thrill Ride” and MJF really reminded me of him at the beginning of this promo. Look him up on YouTube if you want a good laugh. He used to cut some insane promos back in the day. I also liked MJF talking about how if anyone else on TV is telling you they are the “best in the world,” then you need to shut the TV off.

I thought Brody King did a great job in this segment as well. I could have done without the “You’re a Bitch,” but I thought he did a great job being intimidating, and MJF really sold that intimidation (maybe a little too much). We have to find a new default other than “You’re a Bitch.” (I went to thesaurus.com to look for alternates but I’m not sure Brody King calling MJF a floozy, harlot, hussy, or wench would have made sense at the moment. I will find alternatives that work, though. Check back next week.)

I liked MJF telling Brody he was “all bark and no bite” and then immediately backing down to Brody and leaving the ring. Just a classic MJF move. I’m looking forward to their eventual match because they have such different styles and the size difference is so jarring. MJF has shown that he can adjust to many styles of wrestling though, so it will be a great match, I think.

Kenny Omega – Dynamite 1/21/26

Listen, was this a promo I’ll be thinking about weeks from now? Probably not, but I think this was a perfect style of promo for Kenny going forward on his quest for the AEW World Heavyweight Championship. I thought he was about to go off the rails when he started talking about moving to Orlando, Fla., but luckily he didn’t. I loved him calling out Don Callis and telling him, “You have no one that can beat me.” Something tells me that Don Callis will be returning to Dynamite soon enough with someone he thinks can beat Kenny.

I also loved how Kenny talked about how he “hasn’t felt this good in years.” Honestly, it shows. He looks refreshed and rejuvenated. I am really enjoying this, locked-in Kenny on a mission, and the eventual match with MJF will be outstanding. I hope they don’t rush the match and have it on the Revolution PPV. I’d let Kenny go on a little bit of a run here and pile up a bunch of wins.

Selfishly, it’s because I’m worried once he has the MJF match he will go back to the “Elite Universe” and the Kenny we have now will be a thing of the past.

Thekla – Dynamite 1/21/26 – Collision 1/24/26

Thekla can talk and she has a unique look and a unique vibe. I can do without this new spitting thing she does, but I think she is great otherwise. I’ve liked her since her debut and when she debuted; I was like, “Who the hell is this?” But in a good way.

I thought this week was another example of how good she could be if given the TV time. I laughed out loud at her telling Kris Statlander to “live long and prosper.” I have seen mixed reviews of her from people, but I am fully in the camp of Thekla could be a top woman in the division if given the opportunity. She needs to move away from Julia Hart and Skye Blue, but I would put the title on her this week on Dynamite and just go in a totally new direction.

The Statlander run is about as lively as a Denver Broncos bar right now (I’m sorry, you just have to let me rub this Patriots win in a little more) and they should just get out of it now before it gets any worse. The Statlander promos with The Babes of Wrath remind me of when an actor is on Saturday Night Live and you can see them reading the cue cards. Nothing is natural. I give Tony Khan a lot of credit for giving her the shot and trying something new but it’s time to move on.