FREE PODCAST 3/10 – WKPWP Flagship: Keller & Parks on Oba-Brock, whether Cody should turn heel, Punk-Reigns, Ripley-Jade, AEW Revolution line-up, AJ Lee, Pat McAfee, NXT, TNA (100 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY:

The likelihood of Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania, how the match could go and the pros and cons of different paths

Who will be a bigger star in 2-3 years – Bron Breaker and Oba Femi

AEW Revolution preview including thoughts on PPV length and whether a shorter PPV this time or next time could win over some WWE fans looking for a happy medium between WWE’s ESPN PLE format and AEW’s 4+ hour wrestling-dense events

The Cody Rhodes WWE Title win and whether it appears WWE will turn him heel and whether that would be prudent

The prospects for the build to Cody vs. Randy Orton to be more interesting than Drew vs. Cody

Rhea Ripley-Jade Cargill build and whether Jade should have been first choice to headline WrestleMania

A.J. Lee impressions headed into WrestleMania

Bayley’s latest push

VIP-EXCLUSIVE AFTERSHOW PORTION

Pat McAFee’s departure

Joe Hendry-Ricky Saints feud

Who can step up and be next generation of male developmental prospects in NXT after so many call-ups

TNA topics including Santana as champ, Feast or Fired, dual authority figures

C.M. Punk and Roman Reigns build

