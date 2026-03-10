FREE PODCAST 3/10 – WKPWP Flagship: Keller & Parks on Oba-Brock, whether Cody should turn heel, Punk-Reigns, Ripley-Jade, AEW Revolution line-up, AJ Lee, Pat McAfee, NXT, TNA (100 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host PWTorch columnist and PWTorch podcast host Greg Parks. They discuss these topics:
- The likelihood of Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania, how the match could go and the pros and cons of different paths
- Who will be a bigger star in 2-3 years – Bron Breaker and Oba Femi
- AEW Revolution preview including thoughts on PPV length and whether a shorter PPV this time or next time could win over some WWE fans looking for a happy medium between WWE’s ESPN PLE format and AEW’s 4+ hour wrestling-dense events
- The Cody Rhodes WWE Title win and whether it appears WWE will turn him heel and whether that would be prudent
- The prospects for the build to Cody vs. Randy Orton to be more interesting than Drew vs. Cody
- Rhea Ripley-Jade Cargill build and whether Jade should have been first choice to headline WrestleMania
- A.J. Lee impressions headed into WrestleMania
- Bayley’s latest push
VIP-EXCLUSIVE AFTERSHOW PORTION
- Pat McAFee’s departure
- Joe Hendry-Ricky Saints feud
- Who can step up and be next generation of male developmental prospects in NXT after so many call-ups
- TNA topics including Santana as champ, Feast or Fired, dual authority figures
- C.M. Punk and Roman Reigns build
