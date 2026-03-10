NXT TV RESULTS (3/10): Wells’s live report on Hendry & Borne vs. Saints & Page, Dempsey & Heights vs. King & Connors, Sol Ruca vs. Lainey Reid, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT TV RESULTS

MARCH 10, 2026

WINTER PARK, FLA. AT THE CAPITOL WRESTLING CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON CW NETWORK

REPORT BY KELLY WELLS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

NXT Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Backstage Correspondent(s): Kelly Kincaid, Blake Howard

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO OUR POST-SHOW PODCAST

-We kicked off with Vengeance Day replays, covering all five matches in the order in which they happened, with the exception of saving Tatum Paxley vs. Izzi Dame for last because it was the only title change on a show with just two championship matches (this isn’t a criticism; it was a very good show).

-This transitioned into new NXT North American Women’s Champion Paxley opening the show. She got a nice ovation and a “You deserve it” chant, which is maybe a little redundant since she’s won a championship higher up the card than this, but she did seem genuinely touched to hear it. She talked about her loniliness and self-doubt, and said she had thought about being “a little less Tatum.” The crowd went “Noooo!” She said she didn’t get lucky, she won the championship because of everyone in the crowd. She said she’s feeling something she’s been searching for for her entire life: confidence. She said she won it for “us.”

Dame’s music played and Paxley went “aaagh, GO AWAY!” Nice touch. Dame insisted on reminding everyone who she used to be, and she threw to a video of Paxley’s signing and early days in the Diamond Mine getting crushed by basically everyone she faced. Dame said she’d almost be touched except Tatum’s just like she’s always been: a weirdo outcast. She said she’s impressed that Paxley keeps “reinventing” herself but said she’s just the same weirdo inside. She said Paxley can borrow her championship but she wants it back. Niko Vance and Shawn Spears distracted Paxley long enough for a pump kick and a beatdown by Izzi.

-Ricky Saints and Ethan Page talked in the locker room about their miscommunication at Vengeance Day where Ethan Page shoved the championship belt past Saints, unlikely not actually a kayfabe mistake. Saints talked up the team but Page still looked like a man conflicted.

-Jasper Troy was introduced ahead of the opening match. [c]

(1) SEAN LEGACY vs. ELI KNIGHT vs. JASPER TROY – Triple Threat Match

Knight and Legacy both got full entrance after return from commercial, which isn’t something that happens a lot in NXT, but guys like Legacy and Knight can really use it as they’re still in the process of really getting over. Troy overwhelmed Legacy and Knight as the match started, hitting a huge high release slam on Knight. He held up both guys and Legacy slipped out of his grasp and fell, and Knight and Troy had different ideas of how to deal with it, and there was a real awkward moment as Troy had to let Knight down and then he picked him up and slammed him on top of Legacy. There was a small “NXT” chant despite the fact that this was a pretty rough moment. Good for them, I guess. Troy kept it up in the early going until both undersized babyfaces nailed him with superkicks. Troy was neutralized for the time being, so the others paired off. Out of nowhere, Keanu Carver showed up, grabbed Troy and chokeslammed him through the announce table. There was a pretty big reaction for this, as I think Carver’s meant to be a heel but he’s starting to look like an anti-establishment Steve Austin-type babyface. The match went to commercial. [c]