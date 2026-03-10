VIP PODCAST 3/10 – VIP Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (late-February 2008): What’s left for Undertaker, ROH rape angle, Oscar Awards for Wrestlers, Raw Analysis, News Updates (157 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY:This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back 18 years to the daily Wade Keller Hotlines from Feb. 21, 23, 24, 25, 26, and 29, 2008. The following are the updates and the theme of each:

THURSDAY – FEBRUARY 21 (Audio Ask the Editor including early take on C.M. Punk’s perceived arrogant prickly personality perhaps getting his way in WWE, what’s left for Undertaker)

SATURDAY – FEBRUARY 23 (Rant-free TNA Impact analysis)

SUNDAY – FEBRUARY 24 (Oscar Awards for Pro Wrestling Industry, Rock)

MONDAY – FEBRUARY 25 (Raw Analysis)

TUESDAY – FEBRUARY 26 (Ratings, ROH Rape Angle, ECW Thoughts)

FRIDAY – FEBRUARY 29 (News Analysis including Congress-Vince McMahon)

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts.

