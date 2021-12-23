VIP AUDIO 12/22 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: Part 1 of our annual Christmas Party sees Justin Shapiro return for a rollercoaster show about everything from Sunday Night Heat to Samoans to Spinning Toeholds, all with the help of our special SUPERCHAT (107 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L opens up the doors of the Dr. Keith Christmas Mansion to bring you part 1 of the annual ProWres Paradise Christmas Party. In this opening leg of the festivities, Justin Shapiro comes on board to tackle the letter “S” in professional wrestling, with his inimitable comedic stylings. Alan and Justin talk Sending Hook, Sgt. Slaughter, Samoans (Alan rants about the greatness of Islander Tama for the hundredth time), and many other interesting topics courtesy of our debuting “LIVE” SUPERCHAT. All this plus Justin is put to the test with the first ever Christmas Party Hot Seat Sunday Night Heat Quiz! A fun way to start the festive podcast season. Check it out!

