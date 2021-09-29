VIP AUDIO 9/28 – WKPWP – WWE Draft Special (AD-FREE): Keller & Barbati predict how Raw and Smackdown men’s and women’s rosters will be redistributed, plus Keller’s 2011 Draft Analysis (109 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a special WWE Draft Special edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Nick Barbati from the PWTorch VIP podcast “Nick & Tom’s Intercontinental Adventure” and PWTorch.com’s Smackdown Hits & Misses column. They predict how Raw and Smackdown men’s and women’s rosters will be redistributed in the draft and make their cases for some potential surprises in terms of heel/face turns and brand placement. Also, a jump back to Wade’s 2011 Draft Analysis including the John Cena “psych!” angle where he switched brands twice, plus familiar names in the draft including Drew McIntyre, Cody Rhodes, Wade Barrett, and many others.

