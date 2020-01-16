VIP AUDIO 1/15 – East Coast Cast #484 (NSFW): Bryant and Hawkins discuss Tessa Blanchard being a bully and a racist, Rocky Johnson’s passing, new member in Seth Rollins’ faction, more (93 min)

WADE KELLER PODCAST - EARLY PREVIEW OF ROYAL RUMBLE 2020 MEN'S MATCH, PLUS 2019 AND 2010 LOOK-BACK ROUNDTABLES

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



SHOW SUMMARY: On this episode, Travis and Cameron go off on first-hand accounts about Tessa Blanchard being a bully and a racist. Examples of her wielding her power for bad. The people that defended her, poorly or ultimately reinforced popular belief. Some quick thoughts on the passing of Rocky Johnson. Seth Rollins has a new member in his faction. AEW gets a three-year TV extension by Warner Media. Travis thinks Tony Khan is an undignified mark. Beck Lynch still being pushed as the number one star in the company. Calls, emails, voicemails, and more!

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO