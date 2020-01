VIP AUDIO 1/15 – East Coast Cast VIP Aftershow (NSFW): Bryant and Fann talk AEW being re-upped by TNT, MLW looking to get a high profile cable TV deal, TNA Impact back in the day, more (139 min)

WADE KELLER PODCAST - EARLY PREVIEW OF ROYAL RUMBLE 2020 MEN'S MATCH, PLUS 2019 AND 2010 LOOK-BACK ROUNDTABLES

SHOW SUMMARY: Rich and Trav talk AEW being re-upped by TNT. MLW looking to get a high profile cable TV deal themselves. TNA Impact back in the day on Fox Sports Net. An entire conversation about Travis’ first Tivo and other DVR experiences. Thoughts on NXT and AEW Dynamite. NXT sets up the next month of women’s division action with a great battle royal and stellar finish. The B.A. mailbag is byke!

