VIP AUDIO 1/25 – Radican Worldwide (w/Fann): NWA Hard Times review, GCW Just Being Honest review, Beyond Wrestling announces TV pilot filming date, ROH announces NJPW for WM weekend, more! (66 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Sean Radican is joined by PWTorch audio contributor Rich Fann for another blockbuster edition of Radican Worldwide. The show begins with two in-depth PPV reviews as Fann and Radican discuss NWA’s Hard Times and GCW’s Just Being Honest events. Radican and Fann then discuss Beyond Wrestling’s announcement of a TV pilot being filmed and the changes to the company announced for that show. The show concludes with a look at the NJPW talent announcements for ROH and elsewhere during WM weekend. Download this show now!

