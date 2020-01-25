News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 1/25 – Radican Worldwide (w/Fann): NWA Hard Times review, GCW Just Being Honest review, Beyond Wrestling announces TV pilot filming date, ROH announces NJPW for WM weekend, more! (66 min)

January 25, 2020


WADE KELLER PODCAST - Royal Rumble preview with Sam Roberts
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Sean Radican is joined by PWTorch audio contributor Rich Fann for another blockbuster edition of Radican Worldwide. The show begins with two in-depth PPV reviews as Fann and Radican discuss NWA’s Hard Times and GCW’s Just Being Honest events. Radican and Fann then discuss Beyond Wrestling’s announcement of a TV pilot being filmed and the changes to the company announced for that show. The show concludes with a look at the NJPW talent announcements for ROH and elsewhere during WM weekend. Download this show now!

