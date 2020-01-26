VIP AUDIO 1/25 – WKH – 10 Yrs Ago Hotlines: Final Rumble hype, Impact Wrestling calls fans “cast members,” Rock, Ross, Foley, Vince-Bret-Cena, more (73 min)

WADE KELLER PODCAST - Royal Rumble preview with Sam Roberts

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, we flash back to three Wade Keller Hotlines from ten years ago this week in late-January 2010:

1/19 Wade Keller Hotline – The News: TNA fans now “castmembers,” Impact ratings, Kong punches Bubba, Raw Analysis (22 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features a look at The News of the day including TNA labeling their fans “cast members,” TNA Impact ratings from Thursday up, Awesome Kong punches Bubba the Love Sponge, Raw Analysis, and more.

1/24 Wade Keller Hotline – The News: Rock, The Miz’s future, Ross on Lawler, Foley on MMA, Weekend House Show Comments, Impact Ratings (22 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features a look at The News of the day including The Rock’s box office returns, house show weekend highlights and comments, Jim Ross on his future and Jerry Lawler’s WM prospects, Foley talks a little MMA, Impact ratings analysis, and why Miz is saying the right things and touched on a key factor to being a money-drawing main eventer.

1/26 Wade Keller Hotline – Raw: Thoughts on a lackluster final pitch for the Royal Rumble, Vince-Bret-Cena, DX, more (22 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features analysis of this week’s edition of Raw including a critique of why this seemed like a flat final push for the Royal Rumble, a step back from last week’s hot ending. Also, analysis of the Vince McMahon-John Cena-Bret Hart situation, DX’s potential in-fighting, Randy Orton’s Legacy situation seeming a bit muddy, and the outrage of MVP getting squashed by The Big Show.

