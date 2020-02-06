VIP AUDIO 2/6 – The Fix w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 1 of 2): WWE financials and possible major shake-up to Network model, reviews of Dynamite, NXT, Smackdown (76 min)

WADE KELLER PODCAST - Post-Rumble & Raw Mailbag w/Greg Parks

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



NOTE: Some of the language on The Fix may be NSFW.

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, Todd provides his analysis of the latest WWE Financial news and possible shake-up on the horizon to the WWE Network model and why this doesn’t appear to be good for the fans. Then he reviews AEW Dynamite (thoughts on Hangman Page conundrum, Moxley-Jericho push, Cody-MJF 10 lashes angle, more), NXT on USA (Charlotte-Ripley-Belair segment, Riddle & Dunne promo tone, Gargano-Finn interview, more), and Smackdown (Dog Food match, Bayley’s status, more).

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO