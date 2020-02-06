VIP AUDIO 2/6 – The Fix w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 2 of 2): Raw review, New Japan New Beginning review, Moxley’s patch problem, Mailbag on PWG influence, AEW’s roster, Cornette-Meltzer, Oscar picks, more (73 min)

WADE KELLER PODCAST - Post-Rumble & Raw Mailbag w/Greg Parks

NOTE: Some of the language on The Fix may be NSFW.

SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, Todd provides his analysis of Raw (Drew McIntyre’s push, Becky Lynch’s character direction, Randy Orton segment, more), previews New Japan New Beginning and looks ahead to his favorite match EVER, and previews UFC 247 headlined by a Jon Jones title defense. The show then concludes with the Mailbag including the following topics:

If AEW being hurt by copying WWE’s tendency to add goofy segments?

How about cutting these wrestlers from AEW roster to make room for better wrestlers?

Is WWE overdoing it with the Edge beatdown and hardcore beatdown angles in general?

How significant is PWG in the landscape of pro wrestling?

Are there any bellwether promotions where if a wrestler makes it there, they’ll make it anywhere?

Isn’t Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte going to make a too-long WrestleMania even longer?

Is Jon Moxley headed toward Wrestler of the Year in 2020 and would Vince McMahon want or embrace his return some day?

What are you thoughts on Jim Cornette and Dave Meltzer hating each other now?

Is AEW doing enough to present a diverse roster?

Has ROH’s latest talent signings and booking changes led to you being more committed to following ROH?

Plus some talk about “The Rise of Skywalker,” “The Mandalorian,” and Oscar picks for Best Picture, Best Male Lead, Best Female Lead.

