VIP AUDIO 4/9 – The Fix w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 1 of 2): Breaking news of UFC going on hiatus and how it might affect pro wrestling, plus Kenny comedy, Gargano-Ciampa, Raw After Mania, Tanahashi movie (95 min)

In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks breaks down both nights of WrestleMania with callers and emailers. Topics include the quality of the Firefly Funhouse match, the decision to put Charlotte over Rhea Ripley, the potential of wrestlers getting more creative freedom in the current environment, and more.

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, Todd and Wade begin with a review of last night’s NXT including Tomasso Ciampa vs. Johnny Gargano and the Six-Woman Ladder match plus Charlotte’s future in NXT. Then they shift to breaking news on UFC pressured into cancelling its next event and going on indefinite hiatus. From there, a full review of AEW Dynamite including Chris Jericho on commentary and Kenny Omega’s comedic tag match, a review of last week’s Smackdown with the final hype for WrestleMania, and then a review of the Raw After Mania including the Drew McIntyre-Big Show angle and match at the end. Then finally a review of Hiroshi Tanahashi’s movie, “My Dad is a Heel Wrestler” (this is a must-listen) and “The Big Show Show” initial thoughts.

