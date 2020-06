VIP AUDIO 6/12 – WKH – Smackdown Review: Hardy throws his urine sample on Sheamus, Styles-Bryan 40 minute classic for IC Title, final Backlash hype (16 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews WWE Friday Night Smackdown start to finish including Jeff Hardy throwing his urine sample on Sheamus, an A.J. Styles vs. Daniel Bryan 40 minute classic for IC Title in the tournament final, New Day vs. Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro, a Bayley & Sasha Banks celebration, and more.

