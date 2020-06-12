VIP NEWSLETTER – PRO WRESTLING TORCH #1672 (June 11, 2020): Parks columns on future of cinematic matches after crowds return, Takeover Roundtable Reviews, Keller’s TV Reports

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
PWTorch Newsletter #1672
Cover-dated June 11, 2020
SUMMARY: This week’s PWTorch Newsletter features Wade Keller’s reports on AEW Dynamite, Smackdown, and Raw… Greg Parks’s feature column asking if cinematic matches have a future after crowds return… NXT Takeover “In Your House” Roundtable reviews and staff scores… A 20 years ago snippet looking Raw Rating 20 Years Ago…
