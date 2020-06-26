VIP AUDIO 6/26 – Bruce Mitchell Mailbag w/Heydorn: History of Jim Barnett and pro wrestling in Australia, impact of Nation of Domination in WWE, and a look into 1984 WWF with discussion on Iron Sheik and Bob Backlund (62 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Bruce Mitchell Mailbag Podcast, hosted by PWTorch Columnist Zack Heydorn, they dive into the mailbag including these topics: The history of Jim Barnett and pro wrestling in Australia, the impact of the Nation of Domination in the WWE, the presentation of that faction pertaining to the historic portrayal of African American wrestlers in the WWE, and a look into 1984 WWF with the discussion on The Iron Sheik and Bob Backlund. To submit future questions, send them to askbrucemitchell@gmail.com or submit them via Twitter @zheydorntorch or @mitchellpwtorch. Enjoy!

