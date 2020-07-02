VIP AUDIO 7/2 – On the Canvas with Zack Heydorn: Momentum like a boss – The artistry of a resurgent Sasha Banks (50 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Between booking decisions and billion dollar television deals, the art form that is pro wrestling can get lost in the shuffle. This show finds it and brings it to the forefront for optimal attention. What’s On the Canvas this week? The artistry of Sasha Banks. On the show, Zack Heydorn provides in-depth artistic analysis on the resurgence of Sasha Banks. Specific discussion points include Banks’s momentum since the pandemic began, her confidence and commitment to character, in-ring intensity and psychology, her role as a workhorse for WWE, what that means for her as a star in the company, driving numbers for WWE, a future main event match with Bayley, and more. Enjoy!

