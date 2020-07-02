VIP NEWSLETTER – PRO WRESTLING TORCH #1675 (July 1, 2020): Keller cover story on COVID-19 positives, Counihan looks at NOAH, Parks on The Office vs. WWE creative process, Keller End Notes on pandemic viewership losses

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY: This week’s PWTorch Newsletter features Wade Keller’s cover story on the COVID-19 positives in WWE also affecting AEW… Keller’s “Page 2 News” looks Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins speaking about the pandemic, plus Tessa Blanchard, Kevin Owens, Michael Elgin, ratings, and more… Greg Parks column on how WWE could learn from the creative process of The Office TV series… Alan Counihan’s column looking at the highlights of NOAH on their 20th Anniversary… Wade Keller’s “End Notes” column debunking the conventional wisdom that the fan-free environment has driven away a ton of fans who will never come back… Keller’s TV reports on NXT, AEW, Raw, and Smackdown… And more…

