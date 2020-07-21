VIP AUDIO 7/21 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: Dick Togo special with Rich Fann. Classic matches in M-Pro and DDT featuring the likes of Ibushi, Delfin, Michinoku, Hamada, and more (92 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L is joined by host of The Deep Dive, Rich Fann, for some VIP crossover as we do a Deep Diving Senton on the legendary Dick Togo. New Japan’s newest acquisition is now known as “The Spoiler,” and he’s been spoiling us with classic bouts for 30 years. Alan and Rich look back at his masked days in early Michinoku Pro, a peak Kaientai DX ten man tag, a wild brawl in 2002 to crown the first Tohoku Jr. Heavyweight Champion, and maybe Togo’s best singles match ever in 2011 against the great Kota Ibushi. A joyous show for sure as we celebrate a legend. Check it out!

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO