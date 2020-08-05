VIP AUDIO 8/4 – WKH – The News: Does MJF really outdraw Moxley in ratings? Minute by minute context, plus Raw rating, AEW vs. NXT preview, Rock buying XFL, Rich Swann retirement announcement on Impact (20 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller looks at the latest news including details on whether MJF really outdraws Jon Moxley in ratings with minute by minute context, plus Raw rating compared to the NBA, AEW vs. NXT preview, Rock buying XFL, Rich Swann retirement announcement on Impact tonight, and more.

