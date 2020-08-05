VIP AUDIO 8/5 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: A look through the highlights of the reopened Japanese wrestling scene. NJPW, Dragon Gate, NOAH, DDT, AJPW, and Big Japan (58 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L goes solo for the first time in months to discuss his highlights from a busy July in Japanese wrestling as the top promotions got back in front of crowds. Alan looks at some of the reasons New Japan hasn’t been as “pandemic proof” as other promotions, the encouraging output from Dragon Gate’s young roster including the excellent Naruki Doi vs. Eita match this past weekend, DDT’s excellent K-OD title match between Tetsuya Endo and Yuki Ueno, the hard-hitting intensity of NOAH & Big Japan, and much more. Check it out!

