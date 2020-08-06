VIP AUDIO 8/5 – East Coast Cast VIP Aftershow (NSFW): Bryant and Fann talk Vince McMahon hating the product and blaming everyone else for terrible ratings, “A Touch of Power” LitRPG, Marty Jannetty murder confession, more (124 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Rich and Trav are back talking about Vince McMahon hating the product and blaming everyone else for the terrible ratings of the show he has final say over! Trav tells Rich about “A Touch of Power,” a new LitRPG he just started. Did Marty Jannetty publicly admit to committing murder or is he just an unstable man? AEW and NXT TV show reviews. Video game convo.

