VIP AUDIO 8/8 – WKH – 10 Yrs Ago Hotlines: Samoa Joe backstage outburst, Styles speaks out about TNA gripes, 2010 Summerslam hype on Raw, Top Five All-Time ECW Stars, alarming WWE finances (177 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, we flash back to a full week of WKH’s from 10 years ago this week. The summaries of each follow in the order they play on today’s Hotline…

8/1/10 Wade Keller Hotline – Ask the Editor: Commercial interruptions in matches, future storyline giveaways, how PPVs work, a future technology that will stop PPV pirating (23 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features the Ask the Editor format. He answers questions about how PPVs work including revenue splits and why they can’t run over by a few minutes, an idea how eventually PPV pirating will no longer exist as it’ll be super-easy to catch people, how often storylines are given away ahead of time by wrestlers, and why mid-match commercial interruptions occur on pretaped shows rather than pausing the tape and restarting.

8/2/10 Wade Keller Hotline – WWE Raw Review: Did Miz hold his own against Orton? What’s on tap for Bret next week? Why did Sheamus reference ECW? Did Raw effectively build Summerslam anticipation (22 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features a review of tonight’s Raw including a look at the latest Summerslam developments, why Sheamus might have referenced ECW, whether Miz held his own against Randy Orton in the main event, where things seem to be heading regarding Bret Hart on next week’s Raw, and more.

8/3/10 Wade Keller Hotline – The News: A.J. Styles speaks out against TNA decisions, Joe misses TV after backstage outburst, Jericho rips on TNA, Ross on Sting’s HOF chances, Raw ratings, Michaels update (18 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features a look at the latest news with added analysis, beginning with a focus on A.J. Styles showing frustration with many recent TNA decisions in an interview. Also, Samoa Joe misses TV after a backstage outburst, Chris Jericho rips on TNA, Jim Ross assesses Sting’s chances of being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame next year, Raw ratings, Shawn Michaels’s future, and more.

8/4/10 Wade Keller Hotline – Commentary: Reaction to Bruce Mitchell’s “TNA Manifesto” column including areas of agreement and smaller areas of disagreement (20 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features a reaction to the Bruce Mitchell two-part “TNA Manifesto” column including an expansion on what Keller wrote in his VIP Blog earlier in response, including the big picture agreements and the details where there’s agreement and disagreement.

8/5/10 Wade Keller Hotline – The News: WWE Financials reveal alarming downtrend in PPV buys, in-depth analysis of ramifications; Ross predicts big things for Miz, Angle rips Cena then retracts, Hardcore Justice notes (16 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features the latest news including WWE Financials revealing an alarming downtrend in PPV buys, with in-depth analysis of ramifications, plus Jim Ross predicts big things for Miz at WrestleMania next year, Kurt Angle rips John Cena and then retracts it the next day, plus Hardcore Justice notes including the latest talent.

8/6/10 Wade Keller Hotline – Impact: Promoting two big events in five days, time to run Hogan/Jarrett-Sting/Nash angle, three title matches, Flair out of retirement again – among the most cluttered shows ever (22 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features his analysis of last night’s TNA Impact, which felt more like 52 weeks of angles and highlights and title matches packed into a “Best of the Year” compilation show. It had major angles and developments for “Hardcore Justice,” “The Whole F’n Show,” and “Bound for Glory” (presumably), three matches with titles at stake, a big hardcore brawl tag main event, Ric Flair coming out of retirement again, and more.

8/7 Wade Keller Hotline – The News: Ideas on who could replace Jerry Lynn at Hardcore Justice, Douglas rips Flair & Dixie, Bischoff says TNA not re-creating ECW, Terry Funk on ECW, more (27 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features his look at the latest breaking news on Sunday night’s TNA Hardcore Justice PPV including a major change in the main event with Jerry Lynn being injured. Keller examines the possible talent available to replace Lynn, including a couple angles that could fit the show well and give fans something to cheer about. Also, Bischoff says TNA is not recreating ECW and makes it sound like anyone who thinks is that is crazy, a look at the demographic swing on Impact the last two weeks and what it means for Hardcore Justice, and comments on TNA from Shane Douglas and Terry Funk.

8/8 Wade Keller Hotline – Ask the Editor: Top Five ECW Stars of All-Time, ECW influence on Attitude Era. Could ECW have survived through today with proper funding, why did Vince fund ECW, more (26 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features his Ask the Editor format with five questions with an ECW theme including who are the top five ECW stars of all time, could ECW have survived through today with proper funding (and how might it have evolved), why did Vince McMahon fund ECW, what was ECW’s influence on the Attitude Era, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO