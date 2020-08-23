VIP AUDIO 8/22 – WKH – AEW Dynamite Review: Full show rundown and analysis including Cody vs. Brodie, Jericho introduces new gimmick match, Moxley and MJF talk, Matt switches Sammy’s cue-cards, more (30 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown of AEW Dynamite including the TNT Title win of Brodie Lee over Cody and the post-match angle, Chris Jericho challenging Orange Cassidy to a Mimosa Mayhem Match, the latest Jon Moxley-MJF hype, Kenny Omega snaps and is talked down by The Young Bucks again, Sammy Guevera-Matt Hardy angle, Darby Allin-Ricky Starks, angle, the Tag Team Gauntlet announcement, and more.

