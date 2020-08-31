VIP 2000 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #613 (July 29, 2000): Coverage of WWF Fully Loaded PPV headlined with Rock vs. Chris Benoit, Triple H vs. Chris Jericho, and Undertaker vs. Kurt Angle, plus Keller’s feature editorial listing ten top prospects in 2000 to be WWF’s next big star, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

We are now posting PWTorch Digital Newsletter PDFs for the year 1997 for the first time ever. These issues from 1997 have never been made available in their original format since their original printing press run 20 years ago.

SUMMARY of #613 cover-dated July 29, 2000: This issue includes in-depth coverage of the WWF Fully Loaded PPV headlined with Rock vs. Chris Benoit, Triple H vs. Chris Jericho, and Undertaker vs. Kurt Angle… Wade Keller’s feature editorial listing the ten top prospects in 2000 to be WWF’s next big star – comparing Angle to Edge to Jericho to Benoit to Matt Hardy and more… WCW Newswire with details of Bill Goldberg complaining about Vince Russo’s booking plans and much more backstage news… WWF Newswire with details of how happy the Radicalz were with their push in the WWF since jumping to WCW, plus a lot of backstage news… ECW Newswire with details of its attempts to get on USA Network after losing the TNN slot… Plus Wade Keller’s End Notes, reports on Raw, Nitro, ECW TV, Smackdown, and other shows, ETC. Newswire, and more…

–DIRECT LINK: PWTorchNewsletter #613

–LIST OF LATEST 1998 BACK ISSUE PDF POSTS

–LIST OF ALL 1998 BACK ISSUES (old text article format)

–LIST OF LATEST 1997 BACK ISSUE PDF POSTS

–LIST OF ALL 1997 BACK ISSUES (old text article format)

–TUTORIAL ON DISPLAYING NEWSLETTER PDFS ON IPAD OR ANDROID TABLET

FULL NEWSLETTER TEXT AND PDF VERSIONS AVAILABLE EXCLUSIVELY TO VIP MEMBERS…

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO WITH DIGITAL PDF & TEXT NEWSLETTER ACCESS

OR SIGN UP FOR HOME POSTAL DELIVERY OF WEEKLY PAPER COPY: CLICK HERE