News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 10/14 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise (pt. 1 of 2): Dan Kuester talks early wrestling fandom, mid-’80s Watts and the UWF house show that he attended featuring Duggan, Gilbert, Sheepherders, Blade Runners, more (44 min)

October 14, 2020

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L is joined by Dan Kuester for part 1 of a near three-hour chat. In this first part, Alan and Dan talk early wrestling fandom experience and the rose-coloured glasses we view them through. Dan was lucky enough to experience 1986 UWF in person, and the guys take a look at the card from top to bottom. It featured Jim Duggan’s feud with the Russians, Sheepherders vs. Fantastics in the midst of their classic rivalry, young Sting & Warrior, Eddie Gilbert, and much more. Check it out as an appetizer for part 2.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2020