VIP AUDIO 12/8 – WKH – The News: Kenny Omega, Don Callis, and Tony Khan on Impact, thoughts on angle, what’s next, plus preview of Dynamite (20 min)

December 9, 2020

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller looks at the latest news including the Kenny Omega/Don Callis and Tony Khan appearances on Impact, thoughts on angle and promos itself and how Impact was weaved into it, what might be next, plus a preview of Dynamite and thoughts on whether it can top last week’s viewership.

