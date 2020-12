SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with Bruce Mitchell and Jacqui Pratt, they discuss the impact of Kenny Omega with Don Callis winning the AEW Heavyweight title, Sting(!), Bayley losing to Natalya, Mean Roman, and The Tarot on WWE’s counter.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO