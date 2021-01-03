VIP AUDIO 1/2 – WKH – 10 & 15 Yrs Ago Hotlines: Reviews of Raw from 15 years and 10 years ago this week, news updates on Cena injury, Lesnar, what if WWE fired Vince McMahon, Impact’s 2010, more (170 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, we flash back to a Wade Keller Hotline from 15 years ago today covering the Jan. 2, 2006 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw including a Vince McMahon-Shawn Michaels segment. Then seven Wade Keller Hotlines from 10 years ago this week, Dec. 28, 2010 through Jan. 3, 2011. The Dec. 28, 2010 episode includes breaking news on John Cena’s leg injury at a house show match against Wade Barrett and some talk of the prospects of Brock Lesnar coaching an Ultimate Fighter season. The Dec. 29 episode features an update on Cena’s injury, some ratings data comparing 2010 to 2009 for Raw, and Chuck Liddell’s retirement announcement. The Dec. 30 episode features a review of Impact Wrestling including Mick Foley talking concussions and Rob Terry’s awfulness as a worker. The Dec. 31 episode features some talk of the top stories of 2010 and which of two major stories should be considered no. 1 plus an assessment of Impact’s failure to reach the next level with Eric Bischoff in control. The Jan. 1, 2011 episode features some quotes from Kevin Nash about Sting being called an Icon and being upset he wasn’t also treated as an icon, and what if Vince McMahon were fired by WWE. The Jan. 2 episode features the Ask the Editor format including New Year’s Resolutions for Vince McMahon and Dixie Carter. And finally, the Jan. 3 episode reviews Raw including Miz vs. John Morrison in a WWE Title match plus some C.M. Punk news and a follow-up on the Cena injury angle.

