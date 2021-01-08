VIP AUDIO 1/7 – WKH – The News: NXT and AEW ratings details including key demographics, a review of NXT New Year’s Evil top to bottom (29 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents an exclusive look at the Wednesday night AEW-NXT ratings including key demographics and what the lower than expected viewership says about what they might have drawn if not for the Capitol invasion that dominated real life news. Also, Keller’s review of the NXT “New Year’s Evil” show headlined by Finn Balor defending against Kyle O’Reilly.

