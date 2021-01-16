VIP 2001 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #638 (January 27, 2001): Keller’s epitaph for ECW, Royal Rumble coverage, Goldberg upset with line of questions in Torch Talk part 2, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #638 cover-dated January 27, 2001: This issue includes a Cover Story on Steve Austin’s Royal Rumble win marking the first step toward WrestleMania… In-depth coverage of Royal Rumble including Wade Keller’s match report and star ratings, Roundtable Reviews, Reader Reax, and Poll Results… WWF Newswire with details of Shawn Michaels signing a contract extension… WCW Newswire covers Scott Steiner being charged with criminal assault of a backstage worker, talk of a Sid lawsuit for his gruesome leg break, Goldberg comments on becoming a free agent, and more on WCW sale rumors… Wade Keller’s editorial on the end of ECW… Part two of the Bill Goldberg Torch Talk including his thoughts on jobbing to Kevin Nash, kicking out before three against Bret Hart, and whether he dogged his heel persona on purpose… Plus reports on Raw, Nitro, Thunder, Smackdown, and more…



