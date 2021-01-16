News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 1/15 – WKH – Smackdown Review: Reigns-Pearce contract signing ends with a twist, Bayley’s new talk show debuts, Big E lounges on a couch, Bryan vs. Cesaro, Natalya vs. Liv, more (21 min)

January 16, 2021

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews WWE Friday Night Smackdown including Adam Pearce being tormented but ultimately outsmarting Roman Reigns, Daniel Bryan vs. Cesaro, the debut of Bayley’s new talk show “Ding Dong, Hello!” with Bianca Belair, Baron Corbin vs. Rey Mysterio with Dominik at ringside, Sami Zayn vs. Apollo Crews with Big E at ringside, Natalya vs. Liv Morgan, and more.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2020