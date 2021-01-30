VIP 2001 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #640 (February 11, 2001): XFL Week One Coverage, Goldberg Torch Talk part four on Triple H friction, WCW and ECW status reports, latest on doomed sale of WCW to Bischoff/Fusient, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #640 cover-dated February 11, 2001: This issue includes a Cover Story on the controversial debut of the XFL and what critics had to say about it… Wade Keller’s BBL feature editorial looks at the XFL debut and how it was everything sports purists feared… WWF Newswire details Jim Ross’s endorsement of Paul Heyman on the creative team new signings, and updates on Brock Lesnar and Shelton Benjamin in the developmental system… WCW Newswire details the latest closing date on the doomed sale of WCW to Fusient Media Ventures led by Eric Bischoff, plus talk of a shutdown in April either way, and a huge lawsuit… ECW Newswire updates the status of ECW as it began to shut down and look for a buyer… Part four of the Goldberg “Torch Talk” with his thoughts on the Triple H confrontation, why he doesn’t study tapes to improve his craft, and his opinion on Hulk Hogan, Dallas Page, Scott Hall, and his prospects in UFC… Detailed coverage of the Women of Wrestling PPV… End Notes with reaction to the XFL, the same old Bischoff, and the Goldberg Torch Talk… Plus reports Raw, Nitro, Thunder, Smackdown, and more…



