VIP AUDIO 3/18 – The Fix w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 1 of 2): New Japan Cup highlights, Smackdown and Raw builds to Fastlane, AEW including MJF and Christian promos, UFC, NXT (69 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss:

New Japan Cup highlights and finals prediction

Smackdown and Raw reviews including the build to Fastlane

Fastlane preview

NXT on USA TV review including Finn Balor-Karrion Kross segments

AEW Dynamite review including Christian’s promo, MJF’s explanation, Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa, and more

UFC Fight Night review and preview

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO