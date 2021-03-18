News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 3/18 – The Fix w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 1 of 2): New Japan Cup highlights, Smackdown and Raw builds to Fastlane, AEW including MJF and Christian promos, UFC, NXT (69 min)

March 18, 2021

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss:

  • New Japan Cup highlights and finals prediction
  • Smackdown and Raw reviews including the build to Fastlane
  • Fastlane preview
  • NXT on USA TV review including Finn Balor-Karrion Kross segments
  • AEW Dynamite review including Christian’s promo, MJF’s explanation, Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa, and more
  • UFC Fight Night review and preview

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2021