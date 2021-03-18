VIP AUDIO 3/18 – The Fix w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 1 of 2): New Japan Cup highlights, Smackdown and Raw builds to Fastlane, AEW including MJF and Christian promos, UFC, NXT (69 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss:
New Japan Cup highlights and finals prediction
- Smackdown and Raw reviews including the build to Fastlane
- Fastlane preview
- NXT on USA TV review including Finn Balor-Karrion Kross segments
- AEW Dynamite review including Christian’s promo, MJF’s explanation, Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa, and more
- UFC Fight Night review and preview
