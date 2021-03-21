VIP AUDIO 3/21 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: The second part of our look at the WWF TV landscape of the ’90s – Austin vs. Pillman, Shotgun Saturday Night, Horowitz wins, Backlund snaps, more (74 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L is joined by Mike Falcone and Travis McNeill for a continuation of our look at the changing TV landscape of the World Wrestling Federation through the ’90s. Travis gives the lowdown on what things were like for fans North of the border in Canada, plus great memories aplenty as the guys look back at some of the last major angles on shows like WWF Superstars – the saga of Steve Austin and Brian Pillman in the fall of ’96, Bob Backlund snapping after his match with Bret Hart in ’94, and a look at the unique beginnings of Shotgun Saturday Night! A fun dose of nostalgia. Check it out.

