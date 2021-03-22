VIP AUDIO 3/21 – WKH – WWE Fastlane: Full results and analysis of the PPV including Reigns vs. Bryan with Edge as Special Enforcer referee, Sheamus vs. Drew, Big E vs. Crews, Jax & Baszler vs. Banks & Belair, Orton vs. Bliss (44 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown and analysis of the WWE Fastlane PPV event including Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan with Edge as Special Enforcer referee, Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre, Big E vs. Apollo Crews, Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler vs. Sasha Banks & Bianca Belair, Randy Orton vs. Alexa Bliss, and more.

